At least four killed in two explosions in Kenya: government office

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least four people were killed on Friday in two explosions in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the country’s National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) said.

“Two explosions reported. First blast was from a 14-seater matatu (minibus), second blast within Gikomba Market. Four fatalities,” NDOC said on its official Twitter handle.

Kenya has been rocked by a series of blasts since September’s deadly attack on a luxury shopping mall by Somali militants. It was not immediately clear who carried out Friday’s attack.