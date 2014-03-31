FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six killed in blast in Kenyan capital: emergency services
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Six killed in blast in Kenyan capital: emergency services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An injured blast victim arrives at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An explosion in an area of Kenya’s capital Nairobi that is popular with Somalis killed six people and wounded several others on Monday, the National Disaster Operations Centre said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. In the past, such attacks in the Eastleigh area of Nairobi have been blamed on Somalia’s al Shabaab Islamist group, which attacked a Nairobi shopping mall in September and killed at least 67 people.

“Police are securing the area for emergency response services,” the disaster organization said on its official Twitter site.

Nine people were critically injured, it added.

Nairobi’s police commander Benson Kibui told Reuters the incident might have involved twin blasts. He confirmed the five dead and said he was seeking confirmation of a sixth killed.

Ambulances and private cars ferried injured to hospital, a witness said.

On Sunday, a man suspected of assembling a bomb was killed when it went off where he lived near Eastleigh, Kenyan newspapers reported.

The Standard daily, which cited police and witnesses, had said three men who lived with the victim fled in a car shortly after Sunday’s blast.

Reporting by Noor Ali and Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.