FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three Kenyan soldiers wounded in blast claimed by al Shabaab
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 5:09 PM / 2 years ago

Three Kenyan soldiers wounded in blast claimed by al Shabaab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Kenyan soldiers were wounded, one of them critically, when their vehicle was hit in eastern Kenya by a roadside bomb that the Somali Islamist al Shabaab group said it had planted.

The blast in Hulugho, Garissa County, which lies next to the Somali border, shows the group still has the ability to stage attacks outside Somalia even though the rebels have been driven out of major strongholds inside the Horn of Africa nation.

Kenya is part of an African Union force that has been battling the Islamist rebels. Al Shabaab has often staged attacks in Kenya and has said it will continue to launch strikes until Kenyan forces leave Somalia.

“Three soldiers were injured. One was critical, but (they) were evacuated for medical attention,” Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman, Colonel David Obonyo, told Reuters in a brief message, adding the blast was caused by an improvised explosive devices, or IED.

Earlier, al Shabaab had claimed responsibility for the attack and said all those in the vehicle had died. “We destroyed a KDF military vehicle and destroyed all on board,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab’s attacks in Kenya have include a raid by gunmen on the upscale Westgate shopping mall in 2013 and a university in Garissa this year. Hundreds of people have been killed in al Shabaab attacks in the past two years.

Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.