Three people killed in blasts targeting buses in Kenyan capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least three people were killed when two buses in the Kenyan capital Nairobi were struck by explosive devices on Sunday, said police, adding that the death toll could rise.

“So far three people have been confirmed dead, one was killed at the scene and two died in hospital. The final report will be known later tonight or tomorrow, once we check with all the hospitals,” Moses Ombati, the Deputy police commander for Nairobi told Reuters.