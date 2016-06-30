FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Briton charged with murder in Kenya granted bail
June 30, 2016 / 11:14 AM / a year ago

Briton charged with murder in Kenya granted bail

British businessman Richard Alden, who was charged with the murder of a Kenyan woman, is escorted by police officers as he walks inside the courtroom at the Milimani Law Courts in Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 16, 2016.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan court granted bail on Thursday to a British business executive charged with the murder of a Kenyan woman, his lawyer said.

Richard Alden, 52, has denied he killed Grace Wangeci, 42, whom his lawyers said he had found "unresponsive" at his home on June 4 in the upscale Karen district of Nairobi before he took her to hospital, where she was declared dead.

A lawyer who is no longer on Alden's defense team told Reuters in early June she had died while taking "selfies with a gun" that accidentally went off in his home.

A few days later Tom Okundi, another lawyer who is still on his defense team, dismissed that account in comments to Reuters.

"We are clearly pleased with the decision today to grant Richard Alden bail," Okundi said in a statement after Thursday's hearing. "Richard is innocent of these charges."

In their bail request presented to the court, Alden's defense team said he did not represent a flight risk given he had taken Wangeci to hospital and had called the police.

Alden, who is married with three children, has worked in Kenya since January 2013.

(This story has been corrected to say Alden has three children)

Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
