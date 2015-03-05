Haron Sirima tipped to be Kenya's next central bank boss: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Deputy Governor Haron Sirima will be promoted to head the Central Bank of Kenya, replacing recently departed governor Njuguna Ndung‘u, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

In a world in which high profile central bankers have been handed the task of navigating economies to prosperity, markets will be closely watching developments in Nairobi.

The majority of respondents in this week’s poll picked Sirima, seeing him as a safe bet in a race they stressed is also open to candidates outside the central bank.

But for now they consider the deputy governor a natural succession to Ndung‘u, who completed his second term in office on Monday.

Out of a sample of ten international and local economists, analysts and bankers, seven said President Uhuru Kenyatta would appoint Sirima to head the Bank for the next four-year term, after which he is eligible for re-appointment for a second.

“The market should respond favorably to Sirima’s appointment as he is likely to hold the line to maintain price and exchange rate stability,” said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, Africa analyst at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg.

It is not clear when the replacement to take over the reins at the central bank of East Africa’s largest economy will be announced.

Two economists suggested an outside possibility in the National Treasury’s Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, an economist by profession, while Rose Ngugi, advisor at the International Monetary Fund, got a single mention for the post.

Both Thugge and Ngugi are economists by profession.

“Given the massive issuance of the Eurobond that happened last year, the markets are more important now given the economic and monetary policy,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader, who also tipped Sirima for the top job.

“Therefore a market operator could come into the cockpit if they are looking for someone who has the feel of the market,” he added, suggesting a person from the private sector could be suitable.

Kenya plans to remain an active international capital markets player to cement its infrastructure developments and grow its economy after its debut Eurobond was oversubscribed last year.

A Reuters poll four years ago ranked Ndung‘u as the worst performing African policymaker after the shilling plunged to its weakest ever level of 106.80 per dollar while run-away inflation was in full swing.

He restored his reputation as a central banker in the following years, keeping inflation contained after raising interest rates 12 percentage points to 18 percent before gradually stabilizing them at the current 8.5 percent.

Whoever Kenyatta picks they will have to maintain east Africa’s biggest economic engine as the standout performer, ahead of other regional giants such as South Africa and Nigeria which are currently suffering from low investor confidence.

A Reuters poll early last month suggested Kenya’s economy will make most of lower energy prices, growing 5.9 percent this year and 6.2 percent next year.