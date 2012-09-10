Kenya orders curfew in coastal region after clashes

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday in coastal Tana River County after hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38 people and torched dozens of houses in a dispute between rival tribes.

“The Government has ... directed the declaration and maintenance of a dusk-to-dawn curfew among other measures... In the meantime, additional detachments of security forces have been sent to the area with immediate effect,” President Mwai Kibaki’s office said in a statement.