Kenya orders curfew in coastal region after clashes
September 10, 2012 / 5:38 PM / in 5 years

Kenya orders curfew in coastal region after clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday in coastal Tana River County after hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38 people and torched dozens of houses in a dispute between rival tribes.

“The Government has ... directed the declaration and maintenance of a dusk-to-dawn curfew among other measures... In the meantime, additional detachments of security forces have been sent to the area with immediate effect,” President Mwai Kibaki’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Michael Roddy

