Kenyan minister vacates office pending investigation into graft allegations

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan Agriculture and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei said on Saturday he had vacated his post to pave the way for investigations into allegations of corruption, but said he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to take personal charge of a battle against corruption and said anyone in office cited in a report by an anti-graft watchdog should step aside pending investigation, regardless of their rank.

Koskei said he had never been approached or summoned by the state-run watchdog, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), to be questioned on any involvement in graft. He said he would visit the body’s offices on Monday with his lawyers to start the process of clearing his name.

“I have said, I expect to be cleared. I am stepping aside for investigations to take place,” Koskei said in a news conference broadcast on Kenya Citizen television.

“No one has ever come to my office to ask me or to investigate anything. I have never been written to by EACC, I have never been summoned about this.”

President Kenyatta made the fight against graft a priority on taking office in 2013, but critics say he has failed to sweep out corrupt officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a major obstacle to business and law enforcement and provision of public services.

Without giving names, he said any officials adversely mentioned in the confidential EACC report he handed to parliament should step aside regardless of seniority pending investigation.