Kenya's anti-graft body says two ministers should be charged

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s anti-corruption watchdog has recommended two government ministers be charged with abuse of office, the chief prosecutor said on Monday, two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a crackdown on graft.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said transport and infrastructure minister Michael Kamau should be charged in relation to the involvement of ministry staff in the embezzlement of funds through a road construction project, said Keriako Tobiko.

It also wanted labor minister Kazungu Kambi to face similar charges for irregular appointments to the board of the state pension fund, the director of public prosecutions added.

Diplomats and analysts say corruption is endemic in East Africa’s largest economy.

Tobiko is now expected to review the files and decide whether to take further action.

President Kenyatta suspended five ministers from office in March to pave way for investigations into allegations by the EACC.

The commission has already closed investigations into lands minister Charity Ngilu, a key political ally of Kenyatta, and another minister, without recommending charges.