Kenyan minister to be charged with abuse of office

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan government minister will be charged over abuse of office, two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a crackdown on corruption, the chief prosecutor said on Thursday,

Michael Kamau, the minister for transport and infrastructure, will be charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds through a road construction project. Kamau declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Diplomats and analysts say corruption is endemic in Kenya and the move by Kenyatta in March to suspend dozens of senior officials is the biggest anti-corruption drive since he came to power in 2013.

Its effectiveness will be judged by the outcome of investigations since suspects in past scandals have got away without prosecution while others have had their cases drag on in courts for many years.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said he reached the decision after studying the recommendations of the anti-corruption watchdog, which had said on Monday two minister should be charged.

Tobiko declined to charge the minister of labor, Kazungu Kambi, for an offense in connection with irregular appointments to the board of the state pension fund, saying there was not enough evidence and citing disputes over the appointments that are pending in various courts.

The prosecutor agreed with the anti-corruption body’s recommendation that an investigation file on lands minister Charity Ngilu, an ally of Kenyatta, be closed for lack of evidence.