Kenya court charges minister for abuse of office in anti-graft drive

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A suspended Kenyan cabinet minister was charged on Thursday for abuse of office over a road project that wasted public funds, the first high profile official to appear in court in a campaign against corruption.

Michael Kamau, the suspended transport and infrastructure minister, was a permanent secretary at the time of the incident in 2007 and 2008 in which he was accused of “abuse of authority” in handling the road re-design. He denied the charges.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has faced criticism for not delivering on an election promise in 2013 to stamp out graft, said in March that officials named in an anti-corruption probe would have to step aside pending investigation.

Shortly after that speech, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission published a report detailing corruption allegations against 175 government officials. Five ministers vacated their posts within days and some have already been cleared.

When the court clerk read out the charges, Kamau responded: “It is not true.” The magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, ordered him be released on bail.

Two other civil servants also appeared in court to face similar charges. Both denied wrongdoing and were freed on bail.

The next hearing was set for June 16.

Corruption in Kenya is seen as a major obstacle to business and law enforcement, deterring investment and hindering efforts to crack down on those behind a spate of Islamist militant attacks.