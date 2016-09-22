Kenyan judge named for key post before 2017 vote

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A panel overseeing Kenya's judiciary nominated a new chief justice, David Maraga, on Thursday who could face the testing role of adjudicating any challenges to next year's election result, a regular feature in past polls.

The appeal court judge, if approved by the president and parliament, will take on the post in the build-up to the August 2017 vote that has already been marred by violent protests over the make-up of an election oversight body.

Maraga would replace outgoing chief justice Willy Mutunga, who had to lead a panel that reviewed and rejected a petition against President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in 2013.

Mutunga was widely praised for the authoritative way he dealt with those challenges.

Opponents who lost out in his review grumbled about their treatment, but did not take to the streets - unlike crowds who unleashed waves of ethnic violence after disputed polls in 2007, killing an estimated 1,200 people.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said it had chosen Maraga as chief justice and head of the supreme court after weeks of interviewing candidates.

Maraga has served as chairman of the judiciary committee on elections whose main role is to oversee the hearing of election petitions by the courts and ensure they are completed within constitutional time limits.

He has a masters degree in law from the University of Nairobi and was first appointed as a judge of the high court in 2003 after serving as a lawyer for 25 years, a publication of the judiciary said. Local media said he was in his 60s.

Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, a former prime minister and veteran opposition leader who lost the last vote in 2013, are set to face off again next year.