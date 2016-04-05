FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan President Kenyatta says innocence of Ruto, Sang vindicated after ICC mistrial
April 5, 2016 / 4:14 PM / a year ago

Kenyan President Kenyatta says innocence of Ruto, Sang vindicated after ICC mistrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday his deputy William Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Sang’s innocence had been vindicated after the International Criminal Court declared a mistrial in charges they faced over post-election violence.

“It is quite unfortunate that the ICC has given Kenyans false hope, and as a result, occasioned much disappointment. We will do everything to make it up for Kenyans where this international institution has failed them,” Kenyatta said in a statement.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich

