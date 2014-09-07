FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Australians killed in Kenya bus crash, several injured
September 7, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Two Australians killed in Kenya bus crash, several injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAROK Kenya (Reuters) - Two Australian tourists were killed on Sunday when their luxury bus crashed into a river along a steep section of a road in southwest Kenya, police said.

Three other tourists - an Australian, a Briton and a German - sustained serious head injuries and were transferred to a hospital in the capital Nairobi after the tour bus crashed through guard rails in Kenya’s Narok County.

The Narok North police boss, Paul Letting, said the driver of the tour vehicle lost control when the right front tyre burst as it was descending a steep section of the road. The two dead were a man and a woman in their 60s, he said.

About 20 other tourists - from Australia, Germany, Kenya, Switzerland, the United States and Britain - were injured.

Tour officials said the group was headed across the border to Serengeti National Park in neighboring Tanzania.

Reporting by John Tompo; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams

