Plane crash in northern Kenya kills two French filmmakers: police
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Plane crash in northern Kenya kills two French filmmakers: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A light aircraft crashed in Samburu National Reserve in northern Kenya, killing two French nationals while they were filming, police said on Monday.

Police said the crash took place some 300 km (190 miles) north of Nairobi and that cause was not immediately known.

“I can confirm two French men who were filmmakers died in the morning in a plane crash ... Their bodies were recovered from the plane wreckage after it crashed,” police spokesman, Jared Ojuk, said.

Their bodies are expected to be flown from the game reserve to the capital, Nairobi, Ojuk said.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland

