September 8, 2016 / 3:59 PM / a year ago

One person killed when light aircraft crashes in Kenya

A policeman looks at the wreckage of a light plane that crashed in Sanctuary farm, killing one Polish woman and injuring five others including the pilot, in Naivasha, Kenya, September 8, 2016.Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIVASHA, Kenya (Reuters) - A Polish national was killed and five other people, including the pilot, were injured when a light aircraft they were flying in on a tour over Lake Naivasha crashed on Thursday, police said.

The light airplane was flying across the lake, some 104 km (65 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi, when the accident occurred at around midday.

Civil aviation authority investigators were trying to establish the causes of the crash.

Apart from the dead person, who was a woman, the other occupants were the Kenyan pilot and four passengers from Britain.

Reporting by Antony Gitonga; Editing by George Obulutsa

