9 days ago
Fashion and fairways: Slice of life in Nairobi
August 4, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 9 days ago

Fashion and fairways: Slice of life in Nairobi

1 Min Read

A woman performs at the Florida nightclub in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2017.Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyans go to the polls next week to choose a new president, members of parliament and regional authorities, with many jittery about the potential for violence after the vote.

Slideshow (16 Images)

Reuters photographer Siegfried Modola has produced a series of photos capturing daily life among the middle class and affluent in the capital Nairobi.

The photo essay includes images of Kenyans at fashion shows and horse racecourses, playing golf and enjoying the city's nightlife. They can be seen here: reut.rs/2hubmOY

Editing by Toby Davis

