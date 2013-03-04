Blast in eastern Kenya's Garissa outside polling centre

GARISSA, Kenya (Reuters) - A suspected grenade attack on Monday night at an election center in the eastern Kenya town of Garissa close to the border with Somalia caused panic among voters, but caused no injuries, a government official said.

“A hand grenade exploded near a polling station, there were no injuries. The grenade exploded outside the polling center, where people had almost finished casting their ballots,” Garissa county commissioner Mohamed Maalim told Reuters.