FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Kenya opposition leader says ruling party can win only by rigging vote
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
Venezuela turmoil
Venezuela braces for fresh protests
'Green' aluminum is going to cost you more
Energy & Environment
'Green' aluminum is going to cost you more
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 4:08 PM / an hour ago

Kenya opposition leader says ruling party can win only by rigging vote

Duncan Miriri

2 Min Read

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition delivers a speech during an election rally in the town of Kajiado, Kenya July 28, 2017.Baz Ratner

SUSWA, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said the ruling party cannot win next week's national elections unless it rigs the result.

"There is no other way that Jubilee can win elections other than through rigging and they know it - that is why they are making all the efforts," he told Reuters as he left an election rally in the town of Susan near the capital.

"I'm very confident that we are going to get a very, very decisive victory," he said.

A veteran opposition leader, Odinga is running against incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in next week's Aug. 8 polls, when Kenyans will choose a new president, lawmakers and local representatives.

Many voters are jittery, fearing a repeat of the 2007 polls, when Odinga alleged rigging and called for demonstrations. The political protests and ethnic violence that followed killed more than 1,200 people.

During the next polls, in 2013, Odinga also lost and called foul, but he took his concerns to court and the elections were largely peaceful.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.