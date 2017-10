NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won last week’s repeat presidential election with slightly more than 98 percent of the vote, the head of the election commission said on Monday.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta poses for selfie pictures with supporters after casting his vote during the presidential election re-run in Gatundu, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

The turnout for the vote, which was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was just under 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters, Wafula Chebukati said.