Turnout of 34.5 percent in Kenya vote re-run: election commission head
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 5:29 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Turnout of 34.5 percent in Kenya vote re-run: election commission head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An estimated 6.55 million Kenyans voted in Thursday’s presidential election re-run, just 34.5 percent of registered voters, Wafula Chebukati, election commission chairman, said on Twitter.

Election officials count ballot papers during Kenya's presidential election in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Turnout in the August vote that was later annulled by the courts was 80 percent. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the re-run, saying the election commission had failed to change any of the key personnel involved in the botched first attempt.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
