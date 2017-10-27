Turnout of 34.5 percent in Kenya vote re-run: election commission head

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An estimated 6.55 million Kenyans voted in Thursday’s presidential election re-run, just 34.5 percent of registered voters, Wafula Chebukati, election commission chairman, said on Twitter.
Turnout in the August vote that was later annulled by the courts was 80 percent. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the re-run, saying the election commission had failed to change any of the key personnel involved in the botched first attempt.
