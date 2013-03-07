FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Running mate for Kenya's Odinga wants vote count stopped
March 7, 2013 / 8:54 AM / 5 years ago

Running mate for Kenya's Odinga wants vote count stopped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C), the presidential candidate for the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) who is flanked by his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka (L) and Trade Minister Moses Wetangula (R), releases a dove as a symbol of peace before addressing his final campaign rally in the capital Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The running mate of one of Kenya’s two front-runners in a presidential vote said on Thursday the ballot count lacked integrity and should stop, comments that could inflame a largely peaceful election so far.

“We as a coalition take the position the national vote tallying process lacks integrity and has to be stopped,” said Kalonzo Musyoka, running beside Prime Minister Raila Odinga. “We have evidence the results we are receiving have been doctored.”

But he said his comments were not a call for protests. Odinga is trailing the leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, three days after the polls closed. Authorities said on Wednesday the outcome would not be compromised by the failure of electronic counting technology that has left Kenyans in the dark about the result.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich

