Kenyan separatist group denies behind coastal attacks
#World News
March 4, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Kenyan separatist group denies behind coastal attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenya’s coastal separatist group, the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC), denied responsibility for attacks in the tense coastal region that killed at least 15 people hours before a presidential election on Monday.

“We are not responsible for any attacks anywhere in this region,” MRC spokesman Mohammed Rashid Mraja told Reuters by telephone, adding that the group only sought change through peaceful means.

The police had blamed the MRC.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

