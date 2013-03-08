ICC postpones trial of Kenyan vice-presidential contender

Former Kenyan Cabinet Minister William Ruto stands inside his house after hearing the news from the International Criminal Court, in Nairobi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Friday postponed the trial of Kenyan vice-presidential contender William Ruto to May 28, after his lawyers complained of not having enough time to prepare his defense.

Ruto, who is charged with orchestrating post-election clashes in which 1,200 died after a disputed presidential election five years ago, is the running mate of Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the two front-runners in the latest presidential election, whose first round was held on Monday.

“It is important to ensure that the accused have adequate time for the preparation of the defense,” wrote Kuniko Ozaki, presiding judge, in his ruling.

Kenyatta, due to go on trial at the ICC on similar charges, heard on Thursday that his case has been postponed until July.