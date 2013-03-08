FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICC postpones trial of Kenyan vice-presidential contender
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

ICC postpones trial of Kenyan vice-presidential contender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Kenyan Cabinet Minister William Ruto stands inside his house after hearing the news from the International Criminal Court, in Nairobi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Friday postponed the trial of Kenyan vice-presidential contender William Ruto to May 28, after his lawyers complained of not having enough time to prepare his defense.

Ruto, who is charged with orchestrating post-election clashes in which 1,200 died after a disputed presidential election five years ago, is the running mate of Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the two front-runners in the latest presidential election, whose first round was held on Monday.

“It is important to ensure that the accused have adequate time for the preparation of the defense,” wrote Kuniko Ozaki, presiding judge, in his ruling.

Kenyatta, due to go on trial at the ICC on similar charges, heard on Thursday that his case has been postponed until July.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.