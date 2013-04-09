Kenyatta says Kenya will meet international obligations

President-elect of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta waves to his supporters in front of a church in his hometown Gatundu March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces international charges of crimes against humanity, said on Tuesday that Kenya under his leadership would work to uphold its international obligations, speaking after taking his oath of office.

In remarks likely to reassure Western powers that have urged Kenyatta to cooperate with the International Criminal Court, he said: “I assure you again that under my leadership, Kenya will strive to uphold our international obligations, so long as these are founded on the well-established principles of mutual respect and reciprocity.”