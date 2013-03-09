FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police fire teargas at angry backers of Kenya vote loser
March 9, 2013 / 1:28 PM / 5 years ago

Police fire teargas at angry backers of Kenya vote loser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A supporter of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga talks to a police officer before the announcement of the presidential election results in Kenya's western town of Kisumu, 350 km (218 miles) from the capital Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas to disperse crowds of angry supporters of the defeated presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Saturday in one of his stronghold regions in the west of the country, a Reuters witness reported.

“No Raila, no peace,” they chanted, throwing stones at vehicles and dozens of police in Kondele, on the outskirts of Kisumu, one of the flashpoints for tribal violence after the disputed 2007 vote that Odinga also lost.

This time, Odinga, from the Luo tribe, was defeated by Uhuru Kenyatta, from the Kikuyu.

Reporting by Hezron Ochiel in Kisumu; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Pravin Char

