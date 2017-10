Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C), flanked by members of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), addresses the media outside his office in the capital Nairobi, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s defeated presidential contender Raila Odinga on Saturday accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court which dismissed his challenge to the presidential election result, and wished his rival Uhuru Kenyatta well.

“The court has now spoken,” Odinga told a news conference. “I wish the president-elect, honourable Uhuru Kenyatta, and his team well.”