Odinga challenges election defeat at Kenya's Supreme Court

Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga addresses a news conference after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of Kenya's presidential election in the capital Nairobi, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gazelle Jonathan

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s defeated presidential contender Raila Odinga filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the result of the March 4 election.

“This is an historic day,” James Orengo, a senior official in Odinga’s CORD coalition party, told hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court.

Odinga refuses to accept the slim first-round win by Uhuru Kenyatta in the election, the first since disputes about the 2007 poll set off tribal clashes in which more than 1,200 people were killed.