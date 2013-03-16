Odinga challenges election defeat at Kenya's Supreme Court

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s defeated presidential contender Raila Odinga filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the result of the March 4 election.
“This is an historic day,” James Orengo, a senior official in Odinga’s CORD coalition party, told hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court.
Odinga refuses to accept the slim first-round win by Uhuru Kenyatta in the election, the first since disputes about the 2007 poll set off tribal clashes in which more than 1,200 people were killed.
Reporting By Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Janet Lawrence