Kenyatta winner of Kenya presidential election: official
#Africa
March 9, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Kenyatta winner of Kenya presidential election: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A supporter of presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission officially declared Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the presidential election after he received 50.07 percent of the votes cast, its chairman said on Saturday.

“I therefore declare Uhuru Kenyatta the duly elected president of the Republic of Kenya,” the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Issack Hassan, announced.

Kenyatta defeated his main rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Richard Lough; Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
