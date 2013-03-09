Kenyatta winner of Kenya presidential election: official

A supporter of presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission officially declared Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the presidential election after he received 50.07 percent of the votes cast, its chairman said on Saturday.

“I therefore declare Uhuru Kenyatta the duly elected president of the Republic of Kenya,” the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Issack Hassan, announced.

Kenyatta defeated his main rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga.