Kenyan official says determined to end vote count Friday

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan authorities are determined to complete the count on Friday in a tightly fought presidential election between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, four days after voters cast ballots, a senior official on the election commission said.
James Oswago, chief executive of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, told a news conference at the vote tallying center that the election body was determined that “this process must end today”.
