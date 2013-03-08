Kenyan official says determined to end vote count Friday

Polling clerks record information on a pile of ballot boxes containing cast ballot papers at the Chandaria tallying centre in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan authorities are determined to complete the count on Friday in a tightly fought presidential election between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, four days after voters cast ballots, a senior official on the election commission said.

James Oswago, chief executive of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, told a news conference at the vote tallying center that the election body was determined that “this process must end today”.