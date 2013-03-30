Kenya police fire teargas at youths after vote ruling

Supporters of Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the defeated presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), run in protest after the Supreme Court ruling in Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired teargas on Saturday at hundreds of stone-throwing youths in the western city of Kisumu, a stronghold of defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga, after a court threw out his challenge to the victory of rival Uhuru Kenyatta.

“No Raila, no peace,” some of the youths chanted, echoing slogans used after a 2007 election when Odinga disputed the victory of now outgoing President Mwai Kibaki. Ethnic violence after that vote killed more than 1,200 people.

Odinga, who has repeatedly called for calm, was due to hold a news conference later on Saturday after the court ruling.