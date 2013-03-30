FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2013 / 8:19 AM / in 5 years

Kenya Supreme Court to rule on election result by 1400 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Supreme Court will rule no later than 5 p.m. (10 a.m. EDT) on Saturday on whether to uphold the presidential election win of Uhuru Kenyatta or order a new vote, the chief justice said on his Twitter account.

“Compatriots: The Supreme Court will deliver its decision not later than 5 p.m. today Inshallah (God willing),” Chief Justice Willy Mutunga wrote. The verdict is being closely watched after a disputed vote in 2007 sparked weeks of tribal violence.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and James Macharia; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

