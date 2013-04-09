ICC tried to "blackmail" Kenya voters: Ugandan leader

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Uganda’s president accused the International Criminal Court on Tuesday of using “blackmail” to try to influence Kenya’s presidential election that handed victory to Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces charges over vote violence five years ago.

“I want to salute the Kenyan voters on one other issue, the rejection of the blackmail by the International Criminal Court,” Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni told Kenyans and international dignitaries in a speech at Kenyatta’s inauguration ceremony in Nairobi.