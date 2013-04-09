FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICC tried to "blackmail" Kenya voters: Ugandan leader
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

ICC tried to "blackmail" Kenya voters: Ugandan leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Uganda’s president accused the International Criminal Court on Tuesday of using “blackmail” to try to influence Kenya’s presidential election that handed victory to Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces charges over vote violence five years ago.

“I want to salute the Kenyan voters on one other issue, the rejection of the blackmail by the International Criminal Court,” Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni told Kenyans and international dignitaries in a speech at Kenyatta’s inauguration ceremony in Nairobi.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.