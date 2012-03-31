FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second grenade hits restaurant in Kenya's Mombasa: police source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

Second grenade hits restaurant in Kenya's Mombasa: police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Five people were injured in a grenade attack at a packed restaurant in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Saturday, media and a police source said, after an earlier explosion near the city injured 10 others.

Media and the police source said they were wounded when a suspected grenade went off at a religious meeting in Mtwapa, a place outside of Mombasa, although there was no official confirmation.

“One hand grenade was thrown into a pub and restaurant opposite the stadium. The place was full of people,” said a police source at the scene by telephone of the second attack.

The east African nation has suffered a string of grenade attacks since it sent its troops across the border to Somalia to battle al Shabaab rebels.

Reporting by Noor Ali and Duncan Miriri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.