Second Kenyan minister charged with inciting violence

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan junior minister was charged in court on Thursday with hate speech and inciting violence after calling on members of a tribe to leave a neighborhood in the capital Nairobi.

Ferdinand Waititu is the second minister to be charged with inciting violence in two weeks, raising fears some politicians are still bent on stoking unrest for political gain ahead of a March presidential election.

The prosecution told the court the assistant minister for water had said words “calculated to bring violence to members of the Maasai community living and working in Kayole,” a densely-populated neighborhood in his Nairobi constituency of Embakasi.

Waititu told the Maasai to leave the area on Monday after Maasai guards battered a street boy to death. He said: “We do not want to see members of the Maasai in Kayole from today,” according to the prosecution.

Two people were killed in fighting that broke out after Waititu’s comments. Police are investigating whether the violence was linked to his remarks.

Waititu was suspended from ministerial duties until the court case was concluded, President Mwai Kibaki’s office said in a statement.

Next year’s vote will be the first since the International Criminal Court launched cases against four Kenyans, including two presidential contenders in the 2013 election, over accusations they masterminded tribal violence that killed more than 1,200 people following a disputed 2007 poll.

Elections have traditionally been flashpoints of unrest in a country where political allegiances tend to be based on tribal loyalties rather than political ideology.

Many Kenyans are wary of repeat clashes next year and a reconciliation body set up after the last bout of post-election violence has urged politicians to refrain from making inflammatory remarks.

Mzalendo Kibunjia, who chairs the National Cohesion and Integration Commission in Kenya, said he hoped the judicial case against Waititu would deter other politicians from stoking unrest.

“Everybody who wants to campaign on those tired, old terrible politics, there will be no room for you. You had better learn new tricks of political mobilization,” he told Reuters.

Waititu, a political ally of deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta who is one of the four facing crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court, was remanded in custody until the court decided whether to grant bail.

APOLOGY

Waititu, from Kenya’s Kikuyu group, apologized for his remarks which he called a “slip of the tongue” but failed to stop the prosecutor pressing charges, a move broadly supported by a public tired with politicians showing little regard for the law.

Earlier this month, President Mwai Kibaki sacked Assistant Livestock Minister Dhadho Godana who was accused of inciting violence in a dispute over land and water in Kenya’s coastal region in which over 100 people have been killed.

Godana pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Waititu, who is running for governor of Nairobi, was bound to lose his position as assistant minister under the terms of a new constitution enacted in 2010.

The constitution requires ministers to resign when they are charged with serious crimes, a measure designed to end decades of impunity.