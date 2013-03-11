FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICC withdraws charges against co-accused of Kenyan President Kenyatta
#World News
March 11, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 5 years ago

ICC withdraws charges against co-accused of Kenyan President Kenyatta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd L) and Francis Muthaura (2nd R) appear at the International Criminal Court in The Hague April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said on Monday she would withdraw charges against Francis Muthaura who was accused along with newly elected Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta of orchestrating post-election violence five years ago.

“On the state of the evidence available to us now, we have no choice but to withdraw the charges against Mr. Muthaura,” said Fatou Bensouda, the court’s chief prosecutor, saying that a decision by a crucial witness to recant and a lack of cooperation from the Kenyan government had undermined the case.

She said the decision would not affect the cases against Kenyatta or his running mate William Ruto, who faces similar charges.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
