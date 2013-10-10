Kenyatta lawyers allege defense witnesses intimidated, demand trial halt

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Lawyers defending Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta against charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court said on Thursday defense witnesses had been intimidated and asked judges to halt his trial.

“The defense is in possession of substantial evidence of a serious, sustained and wide-ranging abuse on the process of the court,” Kenyatta’s lawyers said in a 38-page filing, which contained extensive but largely redacted transcripts from telephone conversations.

Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, are accused of orchestrating a wave of violence that swept Kenya after contested elections in 2007, costing 1,200 lives.