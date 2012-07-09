FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya trials at war crimes court to start in April
July 9, 2012 / 4:09 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya trials at war crimes court to start in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Four prominent Kenyans, including two presidential hopefuls accused of fuelling post-election violence in 2007, will go on trial at the International Criminal Court in April 2013, the court said on Monday.

The four men include Uhuru Kenyatta, a former finance minister who still holds the position of deputy prime minister, and former Higher Education Minister William Ruto, both seen as presidential contenders.

Kenya is holding an election next March which will be the first since the disputed poll in 2007 that triggered a politically-fuelled ethnic slaughter.

The four men are charged with masterminding the bloodshed that killed more than 1,200 people. All have said they are innocent.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb

