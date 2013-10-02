FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says ICC warrant subject to judicial review
October 2, 2013 / 3:03 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya says ICC warrant subject to judicial review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Attorney-General said on Wednesday that an arrest warrant issued against a Kenyan man by the International Criminal Court for trying to bribe witnesses would be subject to “judicial consideration” before it is enforced.

“During the judicial consideration of the legality of the warrant, the subject is entitled to make representations to the court,” said Attorney-General Githu Muigai in a statement, responding to the warrant against journalist Walter Barasa.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia

