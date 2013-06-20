ICC says Kenyan president's trial to start on Nov 12

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta turns to speak to a member of his delegation at the Somalia conference in London May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The war crimes trial of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will begin on November 12, judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on Thursday, accepting his lawyers’ request for more time to prepare his defense.

Deputy President William Ruto and Kenyatta were elected on a joint ticket in March. Both are accused of orchestrating violence after the previous election, five years ago, in which 1,200 people died.

Kenyatta and Ruto deny the charges.