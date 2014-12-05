FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan president says pleased after ICC charges dropped
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kenyan president says pleased after ICC charges dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was “excited” after hearing news on Friday that charges against him at the International Criminal Court had been withdrawn and said he wanted a case against his deputy, William Ruto, dropped too.

He was attending a meeting of officials and business executives when the news broke. In his first comments, he said: “One down, two to go”, a reference to Ruto and another Kenyan also facing charges of crimes against humanity at the court.

He also said he was “excited” and wanted to “run home to my wife” to tell her the news.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.