Global court delays trial of Kenyan deputy president

William Ruto stands inside his house after hearing the news from the International Criminal Court, in Nairobi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) postponed the trial of Kenyan deputy president William Ruto on charges of crimes against humanity on Monday saying it wanted to hold further hearings with the prosecution and the defense.

Ruto was due to face the Hague-based court on May 28 over accusations he helped orchestrate tribal violence that broke out after disputed elections in 2007 and killed more than 1,200 people - charges he denies.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing similar charges, which he also denies, and his ICC trial is due to start in July.

The court said it would schedule a new date for Ruto’s trial after hearings on May 7 and May 14 to discuss the prosecution’s request to add five witnesses and the defense’s request for a postponement of the trial.

Ruto had asked the ICC last month to postpone the start of the trial to give his legal team more time to prepare.