ICC says Kenyan vice-president's trial to start September 10

William Ruto (R) sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lex van Lieshout/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto will be tried for crimes against humanity on September 10, judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on Monday, accepting his lawyers’ request for more time to prepare his defense.

Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta were elected on a joint ticket in March. Both are accused of orchestrating violence after the previous election, five years ago, in which 1,200 people died.

Ruto has said he would abide by ICC rulings and attend hearings in The Hague if ordered to do so, although he has asked to participate by video link.

The case against broadcaster Joshua Frap Sang, Ruto’s co-accused, will also start on September 10, rather than the original start date of May 28. Kenyatta’s is a separate case, currently scheduled to start in July, though his defense has requested a delay which judges are considering.

All men deny the charges.

The ICC faces growing criticism in Africa, with leaders at an African Union summit in Addis Ababa last week urging the court to refer the cases back to Kenya.