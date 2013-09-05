Kenya parliament votes to withdraw from ICC

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (C) speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2013. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s parliament voted in favor of telling the government to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court where the country’s president and deputy face trial for crimes against humanity for violence after the 2007 election.

Parliament is dominated by the alliance that brought President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to power in a March vote. The two men are accused of orchestrating post-election bloodshed more than five years ago. Both deny the charges.