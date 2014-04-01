Prominent Islamist killed on Kenyan coast: witnesses

MOMBASA (Reuters) - A prominent Kenyan Islamist, accused by the United States and U.N. Security Council of supporting the Somali militant group al Shabaab, was killed on Tuesday on the Kenyan coast, a police officer at the scene and a witness said.

An officer pointed to a dead body that lay a few km (miles) from the port city of Mombasa and said it was the corpse of Abubakar Shariff, also known as Makaburi.

A Reuters witness also identified the corpse, which appeared to have bullet wounds to the body and head. There was no immediate official police comment. Dozens of supporters of the Islamist gathered nearby demanding police hand over the body.