Kenya Airways resumes West Africa flights banned due to Ebola
September 25, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya Airways resumes West Africa flights banned due to Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has resumed flights to Liberia and Sierra Leone after Kenyan health officials lifted a ban placed last year due to the Ebola virus.

The carrier, one of the biggest in Africa, stopped flying to Monrovia and Freetown in August last year, losing routes worth tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. It recorded huge losses in its year ended March.

In a letter clearing the flights, the Kenyan health ministry said the Ebola outbreak had been brought under control, adding it would however continue to screen all passengers from affected countries at the airport.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Pravin Char

