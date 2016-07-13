FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Airways to resume flights to Juba after ceasefire
July 13, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

Kenya Airways to resume flights to Juba after ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will resume flying to the South Sudanese capital Juba on Thursday after a ceasefire between factions halted heavy fighting that had forced it to cancel flights on Sunday, the airline said.

"Kenya Airways will avail a larger capacity aircraft, B737-800, to accommodate more guests and clear the backlog that has been occasioned by the airline suspending flights from Sunday, July 10, following an eruption of unrest in the country," the carrier said in a statement.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans

