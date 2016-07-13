Kenya Airways to resume flights to Juba after ceasefire

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will resume flying to the South Sudanese capital Juba on Thursday after a ceasefire between factions halted heavy fighting that had forced it to cancel flights on Sunday, the airline said.

"Kenya Airways will avail a larger capacity aircraft, B737-800, to accommodate more guests and clear the backlog that has been occasioned by the airline suspending flights from Sunday, July 10, following an eruption of unrest in the country," the carrier said in a statement.