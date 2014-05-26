FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected militants kill two Kenyan soldiers near Somali border
May 26, 2014 / 1:08 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected militants kill two Kenyan soldiers near Somali border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two Kenyan soldiers transporting food supplies into Somalia were shot dead in a gunfight near the countries’ border, a senior police official said on Monday.

Leonard Omolo, police commander in the coastal county of Lamu, said suspected militants ambushed the soldiers late on Sunday as they pushed their car out of mud after heavy rains in the area.

The soldiers, who were transporting food to the Somali town of Ras Kamboni, killed one of their attackers, Omolo told Reuters by phone.

Kenya sent troops into Somalia in late 2011, after al Shabaab militants carried out a series of raids on Kenyan soil.

Kenya has seen a drop in tourist arrivals in recent months following a string of gun and grenade attacks blamed on al Shabaab or its sympathizers.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
