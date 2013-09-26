FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya mall attack will be 'credit negative': Moody's
September 26, 2013 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya mall attack will be 'credit negative': Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers patrol the area around Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

LONDON (Reuters) - The attack claimed by Somali Islamist militants on a Nairobi shopping mall is “credit negative” and will hit Kenya’s growth and fiscal revenues, particularly from tourism, rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

“We expect this high profile attack to be credit negative and will adversely (affect) Kenya’s growth and fiscal revenues, most directly through its effect on tourism, which accounts for 12.5 percent of GDP, 7.4 percent of investment and 11 percent of total employment,” Moody’s said in a note.

Moody’s said it saw no effect on foreign direct investment, the country’s planned debut international bond, or multilateral donor financing for infrastructure projects.

Moody’s rates Kenya at B1 with a stable outlook.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Mike Dolan

