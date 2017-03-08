FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Kenya's main opposition figure treated for food poisoning
#World News
March 8, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 5 months ago

Kenya's main opposition figure treated for food poisoning

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses striking doctors at the Uhuru Park as they wait for the release of jailed officials of the national doctors' union following their case to demand fulfilment of a 2013 agreement between their union and the government that would raise their pay and improve working conditions, in Nairobi, Kenya February 15, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's main opposition figure, Raila Odinga, who is widely expected to stand against President Uhuru Kenyatta in an election in August, was treated in hospital for food poisoning on Wednesday.

"He was treated for normal food poisoning earlier today and he is back home," his spokesman Denis Onyango told Reuters, adding that the illness was not severe.

Odinga, 72, recently formed a new opposition coalition called NASA with three other parties.

The political alliance has yet to name its flagbearer for the coming election but Odinga is seen as a strong contender to challenge Kenyatta who is standing for the ruling Jubilee coalition.

In the same poll, voters will also pick a new parliament and regional authorities.

